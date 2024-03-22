Ex-UI student pleads guilty to injuring child

Mar. 22—A former University of Idaho student charged with child porn and injuring a child will not face jail time.

Jonathan Looney, 21, pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child. He did not plead guilty to the other five counts of possessing sexually exploitative material involving children.

According to the police report, the Moscow Police Department in 2022 began its investigation into Looney after it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was reported by the instant messaging platform Discord.

Police allegedly traced the tip to Looney, who was living in an apartment on A Street. Police were granted a search warrant to seize his digital devices.

After searching those devices and records provided by Discord, police allegedly discovered images of child pornography.

Looney was sentenced Thursday and received a five-year withheld judgment and no local jail time.

He will be monitored as a sex offender by the Department of Correction, which prohibits him access to the internet and minors. He will not have to register as a sex offender.