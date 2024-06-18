Ex-U.S. Capitol officer Harry Dunn brings campaign message to Milwaukee: Remember Jan. 6

Former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn speaks at Souls to the Polls Wisconsin roundtable about the impact of Jan. 6 and the 2024 election. The sessions was June 17, 2024, at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Former U.S. Capitol officer Harry Dunn came to Milwaukee with a message for voters: Don't forget Jan. 6, 2021.

"I'm out here pushing back against the lies that Donald Trump is saying about that, specifically about that day," Dunn told the Journal Sentinel at a democracy-focused discussion hosted by the voter mobilization group Souls to the Polls Wisconsin. "People have said the Democrats need to move on from Jan. 6. I'd argue that the former president has not moved on from that."

Dunn was present at the Capitol during the attack by Trump supporters who didn't accept the outcome of the election. Since leaving the Capitol police in 2023, Dunn joined President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.

Panelists at Monday's event at Milwaukee Area Technical College talked about struggles Wisconsin voters face, especially transportation to polling places and correcting addresses on voter identification.

Calena Roberts said most of the voters her group Power to the Polls Wisconsin were reaching out to were more concerned about the Biden administration's performance than what Trump is planning to do.

"Our goal is to make them aware of all the good things Biden has done," Roberts said. "The misinformation that has been put out needs to be corrected."

Monae Hughes, a canvasser with Power the Polls, spoke to the audience about the importance of young people voting and later told the Journal Sentinel that a lot of young people do not think their vote matters in the election.

Souls to the Polls' advocacy will all come to a head for the Nov. 5 presidential election, where all eyes will once again be on Wisconsin after it voted for Biden by just 21,000 votes in 2020. Trump has continued to falsely contend that Milwaukee voters cast "illegal votes" in that election.

"I want to just bring people's attention to Black experience in America," Souls to the Polls Executive Director Greg Lewis said. "We talked about democracy and all those kinds of things, but we've never felt like this has been a place that accepted us, and we still go along and tried to make it better. We can do it, we're going to do it, and I'm certainly sure that we're going to do it come Nov. 5."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ex-Capitol officer Harry Dunn campaigns in Milwaukee for Joe Biden