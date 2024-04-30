Ex-U.S. Attorney Trashes Donald Trump Lawyer's 'Terrible Strategy' In Trial

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman on Monday broke down what he believes is the “terrible strategy” being adopted by Donald Trump’s lawyers in the former president’s hush money trial.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Trump attorney Todd Blanche appeared “kind of hamstrung by trying to please” his client, who is accused of falsifying business documents to cover up the alleged paying off of porn actor Stormy Daniels, before the 2016 election, to keep quiet about an alleged earlier affair. The trial resumes Tuesday.

“I mean, all of the sort of weirdness of calling him ‘President Trump’ when he’s not the president and just insisting on using that terminology and saying he did nothing wrong. All of it just seems to be for Trump’s benefit. How well do you think that’s working out for them in the trial?” Reid asked Litman.

“So far, not very, and I think it’s only going to get worse,” Litman replied.

“Trump, we often compare to a mob boss,” he continued. “But even when a mob boss is under indictment and goes to see his Roy Cohn, Roy Cohn says, ’Shut up and listen to me now. I know what needs to happen. We’re going to go there and say, ‘Maybe you haven’t lived an exemplary life, but this charge and that charge.’ They can’t do that with Trump.”

Trump’s lawyers are “going to have to say he never had an affair with [Playboy model Karen] McDougal, he never slept with Stormy,” he added.

“It’s one thing for him to deflect and deny but there are 12 people there who are judging his credibility and can everyone be lying here?” he asked. “Imagine the cross-examination they’re going to have to do on Stormy Daniels [...] they’re just going to have to call her a flaming liar. They try to assume the same for [former National Enquirer publisher David] Pecker. It’s a terrible strategy.”

Watch the video here:

Related...