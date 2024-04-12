Ex-U.S. Attorney Predicts Most ‘Devastating Witness’ At Donald Trump Hush Money Trial

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman predicted Thursday that Hope Hicks would be a “devastating witness” for Donald Trump at the former president’s upcoming criminal hush money trial, which is due to begin Monday.

Hicks, a former longtime aide to Trump, “will be so credible” on the stand, Litman told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

Hicks worked for the Trump Organization from 2014 and then joined the Trump White House communications team. She was “present for all these conversations” that took place before the 2016 election when Trump allegedly paid off porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair said Litman. “And under the rules of evidence, anything Trump says is fair game.”

Trump is “desperate to hide” the underlying facts in the case and there’ll be “something really theatrical and real at the same time about him in the chair, glowering all day” when Hicks testifies against him, he added.

“It just really drives it home.”

Four-times-indicted presumptive GOP nominee Trump himself won’t attempt to litigate the facts of the case but instead will take aim at the themes of “bias and victimhood,” Litman envisioned.

