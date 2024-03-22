Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Torches Trump Classified Docs Judge

Ty Cobb, a former Trump White House attorney, on Thursday took the Donald Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to task over the way she is presiding over the former president’s classified documents case.

Cannon has “been struggling so dramatically in this case ever since the start when she butchered the special master decision” and described her latest move to rule on whether the materials fell under the Presidential Records Act as “a remarkable misunderstanding of the applicable law” and “a totally baffling position,” Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Thursday.

Some of Cannon’s other actions in the case have been “just fundamentally unhinged,” he added.

Burnett noted Cannon was yet to set a trial date for the case. She asked Cobb, “What do you think is going to happen here? Is she going to announce a trial date that’s real at any point?”

“Well, not that’s real,” Cobb responded.

“Any other judge in the country would’ve long ago announced a trial date and then simply moved it,” he explained. “I don’t think she has any intention of letting this case come to trial before the election or before the inauguration, which may not matter if Trump loses […] but if he wins, it will be highly consequential because he’ll have the ability to dismiss it.”

“To her credit, this is not the only case she has made fundamental errors in,” Cobb said. “To her credit, she could merely be incompetent,” he later zinged.

