Ex-Trump White House Attorney Burns Docs Judge With What 'Seems To Be Her New Last Name'

Ex-Trump White House Attorney Burns Docs Judge With What 'Seems To Be Her New Last Name'

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s latest kicking of former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case down the road this week drew a stern rebuke from former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb.

Trump nominee Cannon has found herself “in a hard place,” Cobb acknowledged to CNN’s “Outfront” anchor Erin Burnett on Tuesday.

Cannon “either has to disappoint Trump, which obviously is difficult for her, or she has to make a decision that supports Trump but will get her removed from the case when it goes to the 11th Circuit,” Cobb explained.

Cannon indefinitely postponed the trial in May.

This week, she continued her slow-walking of pretrial decisions with her failure to decide on the Trump legal team’s motion against the search warrant used in the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago property.

Cobb suggested, ”‘Failing to rule’ following her name seems to be her new last name.”

“You know, Aileen Cannon failing to rule,” he added, eliciting a laugh from Burnett.

Cannon “will not rule and once she does, that she rules favorably for Trump, she’s going to get reversed and spun,” he predicted.

Cobb has repeatedly criticized Cannon’s handling of the case, called her a “petty, partisan prima donna” and argued she’ll eventually be removed from overseeing it.

“I think ‘failing to rule’…seems to be her new last name.”



Former Trump WH lawyer Ty Cobb on Judge Cannon declining to rule after 3 days of hearings pic.twitter.com/g5bWPV6lwH — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) June 26, 2024

Related...