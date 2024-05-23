Ex-Trump White House Attorney Has Withering 1-Liner On Classified Docs Judge Claim

Ty Cobb, a former Donald Trump White House attorney, on Wednesday dismissed a new suggestion from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon — the Trump-appointed judge overseeing the former president’s classified documents prosecution — that a jury may not understand the intricacies and nuances of the case.

Cobb fired back at Cannon’s claim on CNN’s “OutFront” show.

“I think most jurors will have a triple-digit IQ,” the lawyer told anchor Erin Burnett.

“That’s probably not familiar territory for Judge Cannon,” he zinged. “But I don’t think they’ll have the difficulty that she perceives.”

Cobb said he now didn’t envision the case moving forward at all.

Cannon indefinitely postponed the criminal trial of Trump earlier this month after slow-walking the process.

“I think the fact that she’s scheduling hearings, multiple hearings, sort of one or two motions at a time, is compelling evidence of that,” Cobb explained.

“Most federal judges would have long ago ruled on all the pending motions and frankly this is a case that should’ve started trial yesterday or two days ago when the original trial date was set,” he added. “This case could have easily gotten to trial. Only her incompetence and perceived bias has prevented that.”

Cobb earlier in May called Cannon’s actions in the case “inexplicable.”

Cannon has “no intention of getting this case to trial,” he added at the time.

Watch Cobb’s full analysis here:

