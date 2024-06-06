Ex-Trump White House Attorney Shreds Docs Judge's 'Dangerous' New Move

Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb on Wednesday slammed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s refusal to hear — until later this month — special counsel Jack Smith’s request to place a gag order on Donald Trump in the former president’s classified documents case.

“I don’t think I find anything she does surprising at this stage of the game as long as it favors the former president,” Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett of Trump-appointed Cannon.

“But it is shocking to me,” he declared.

Smith’s office sought the gag order after the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and his allies falsely spun boilerplate text on the FBI search warrant that was issued for the 2022 raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate ― that authorized the use of deadly force ― to be some kind of attempt on his life by President Joe Biden.

“As a former federal prosecutor, as somebody who has many friends in law enforcement, heaven forbid that somebody in law enforcement gets killed because of these false claims that Jack Smith intended to have the former president assassinated,” said Cobb.

“It’s ludicrous, it’s ridiculous, it’s dangerous and it’s incendiary,” he added.

The lawyer also called out Cannon for “kicking the can down the road as long as she can” with her decision to allow further hearings in the case which has caused another delay to the start of the trial.

Burnett said Cannon “blew up the schedule” yet again.

Cobb agreed, calling it a “purposeful” move.

“It’s not mere ineptitude, this is clearly a palpable bias on her part,” he said, noting how everyone has “caught onto her act now.”

Cobb predicted Cannon will eventually be removed from the case and won’t end up overseeing the trial.

Watch Cobb’s full analysis here:

Related...