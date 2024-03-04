Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Bites the Dust Again

A loyal former lieutenant of Donald Trump that served as a key witness in the former president’s New York fraud trial is expected to plead guilty to perjury as early as Monday.



Allen Weisselberg, a former top executive of the Trump Organization, was a key witness out of the 40 odd people who took the stand during the fraud trial, in which Trump was ultimately penalized more than $450 million for massively overinflating his net worth in order to broker better (and fraudulent) deals with banks and insurance companies.

Despite the looming threat of being sent back to Rikers Island, the 76-year-old is expected to admit he lied to investigators from the New York attorney general’s office but not expected to implicate Trump by doing so, reported The New York Times.

The bookkeeper has been a faithful ally and confidant of Trump’s, reaping under-the-table luxuries like expensive apartments and cars as rewards for helping to camouflage a sprawling tax fraud scheme.



Weisselberg’s plea agreement comes at a critical juncture in Trump’s legal journey odyssey, just weeks before Trump will stand trial on unrelated charges pertaining to hush money payments made by another one of his fixers, attorney Michael Cohen, to cover up his affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels shy of the 2016 presidential election.

Last month, prosecutors were taking a particular interest in claims that Weisselberg had made on October 10 about Trump’s penthouse at Trump Tower, which had been overvalued on his financial statements by inaccurately reporting it as three times its actual size.

But Trump’s ability to navigate his upcoming criminal trials is still unclear, seeing as how the self-purported billionaire can’t seem to scrape together the funds to put his civil penalties behind him.

On Wednesday, a New York appeals court judge rejected Trump’s last-ditch effort to postpone paying the full amount in lieu of a $100 million bond. The judge did, however, grant some relief after Trump’s legal team argued in an 1,800-page court filing that it would be “impossible” to secure a bond covering the full amount of the multimillion-dollar ruling. The granted request will allow Trump to continue borrowing money, though the ruling is temporary until a full panel of judges deliberates on the order.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg—Trump owes an additional $88.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for sexually assaulting her and then defaming her twice in his rabid denials. He owes $400,000 to The New York Times, and has racked up thousands more over gag orders he’s violated amid all these trials. And, in the realm of non-court ordered debts, Trump’s former right-hand man, America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani, claimed he still hasn’t been paid for the legal services he provided to the former president, reportedly waiting on a sum of about $2 million.