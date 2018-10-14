Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Calls 2018 Midterms 'Most Important Vote Of Our Lifetime'



Attorney Michael Cohen, whose most famous former client is currently the president of the United States, is urging Americans to get out and vote.



The now-former lawyer for Donald Trump tweeted a message to his followers Sunday calling the 2018 midterm elections “the most important vote in our lifetime.”

The #MidtermElections2018 might be the most important vote in our lifetime. #GetOutAndVote#VoteNovember6th

— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212)

October 14, 2018

Cohen, who will be sentenced in December for federal tax evasion and campaign finance violations that he pleaded guilty to back in August, might have insight into Trump that pushes him to root for his old boss’ opponents. At least that’s the implication coming from Cohen’s own lawyer, Lanny Davis.

“No one knows better than [Michael Cohen] why the midterm stakes are so important to America’s future,” Davis tweeted. “He is the holder of truth about [Trump].”

No one knows better than @michaelcohen212 why the midterm stakes are so important to #America’s future as he is the holder of truth about @realdonaldtrump#MichaelCohenTruthFund

— Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis)

October 14, 2018

Cohen changed his party affiliation to Democratic on Thursday, but it’s doubtful that his participation will change the course of the midterm elections. Democrats are likely more interested in his participation in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Currently, the party needs to flip two seats to take back the U.S. Senate and 23 seats to gain control of the House of Representatives.