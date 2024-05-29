Ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis given 3-year law license suspension in Colorado

Ellis acknowledged in her agreement with the state that disbarment was the “presumptive sanction” for her misconduct and "her criminal culpability was due to her conduct as an accessory, not as a principal.” File Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI

May 29 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Jenna Ellis on Tuesday was given a three-year law license suspension by Colorado's Supreme Court.

The license suspension stems from the Fulton County indictment in her alleged role in the strategy to reverse the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

"While serving as a senior legal advisor to the then-President of the United States and as counsel for his reelection campaign," according to Colorado Supreme Court documents, Ellis "repeatedly made misrepresentations on national television and on Twitter, undermining the American public's confidence in the 2020 presidential election."

Ellis, of Longmont, Colo., in October pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements in the former president's alleged conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

She agreed to five years' probation, paying $5,000 in restitution within 30 days, 100 hours of community service and wrote an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.

“While serving as a senior legal advisor to the then-President of the United States and as counsel for his reelection campaign,” according to Colorado Supreme Court documents, Ellis “repeatedly made misrepresentations on national television and on Twitter, undermining the American public’s confidence in the 2020 presidential election.” Photo courtesy of Instagram

Ellis also faced potential full disbarment.

Ellis joins other former Trump attorneys, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who have so far gotten suspended or disbarred.

Ellis, 39, was admitted to Colorado's bar October 2011.

She acknowledged in her agreement with the state that while disbarment was the "presumptive sanction" for her particular misconduct, "it is significant that her criminal culpability was due to her conduct as an accessory, not as a principal."

As part of her three-year suspension, Ellis in a May 22 letter wrote how she "will gratefully accept" the outcome as she explained her reasoning.

She was "overly zealous," she said, in the way she believed what she was told by Trump's inner circle and "turned a blind eye to the possibility that senior lawyers for the Trump Campaign were embracing claims they knew or should have known were false. I just went along with it."

Ellis admitted that she largely failed to perform due diligence, adding how "millions have been misled by the cynical 'Stop the Steal' campaign."

"Since my involvement in the Trump Campaign's challenges to the election results," she wrote, "I have learned of the bad faith dealing and outright illegality of some actors involved."

"For example, I did not know at the time of the campaign's commissioned investigation into the 2020 election results, or that the President was notified in December 2020 that he had lost," Ellis continued.

"A lot of new information has come out, which I encourage the public to consider."

Her lawyer, John Richilano, told The Denver Post that "unlike others in the Trump orbit," Ellis "stepped forward and took responsibility and told the truth."

Richilano said Ellis did so "at considerable personal cost" and was victim to threatening emails, texts and social media activity "of the obscene variety."

Along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and other co-defendants, Ellis recently pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges accusing each of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.

"She gratefully accepted suspension of her license, understanding her role and realizing, after the fact, that there was a lot of untruths being advanced on behalf of the former President," her attorney says.