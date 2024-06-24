Ex-Trump doctor Ronny Jackson may have broke federal law by spending campaign funds on a dining club

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, may have used campaign funds to pay for a private dining club membership, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) found on Monday.

In a recent investigation, OCE found that there is “substantial reason to believe” the Texas lawmaker converted campaign funds from his campaign committee “Texans for Ronny Jackson” not for “political purposes.”

Jackson’s campaign committee reportedly used campaign funds to pay for unlimited access to the Amarillo Club, a private dining club located in Amarillo, Texas, that describes itself as a place of “romantic evenings, life event celebrations, business meetings, special receptions.”

According to OCE, Texans for Ronny Jackson repeatedly made payments to the Amarillo Club between October 2020 and September 2021, which would put him in violation of House rules and federal law.

Jackson’s membership at Amarillo Club provides him with “unlimited access to the club’s dining rooms, gym, banquet and meeting rooms, club events," the report states.

OCE defines personal use as “any use of funds in a campaign account of a present or former candidate to fulfill a commitment, obligation or expense of any person that would exist irrespective of the candidate’s campaign.”

Jackson, who is also a physician, served as the White House doctor under both Obama and Trump. He is most recently under fire for requesting that President Biden take a “clinically validated drug test” before the upcoming presidential debate.

The physician-turned-lawmaker refused to interview with OCE staff or provide information it requested.