Ex-Trump Attorney Rips Tim Scott's 'Ridiculous' Biden Claim: 'We Know That's Not The Case'

Former Trump attorney Joe Tacopina knocked Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) for his “uneducated, unintelligent” claim that President Joe Biden is “weaponizing the justice system” on Saturday.

Scott took to social media to push claims that Biden used the justice system to go after Donald Trump following the former president’s guilty verdict in his hush money trial this week.

“I can’t believe the hoax, the sham, this absolute injustice, justice system,” said the South Carolina senator, who is reportedly being considered to be Trump’s vice presidential pick.

“Joe Biden’s injustice. Joe Biden’s two tier injustice system. Weaponizing the justice system of the United States of America against a political opponent? Un-American. Joe Biden, you’re fired.”

Scott’s remarks add to other Republicans who have seemingly abandoned “law and order” talk to back the presumptive GOP presidential nominee in the wake of the guilty verdict.

Tacopina — who was once part of Trump’s legal team in the hush money trial before quitting in January — told MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton that he “used to respect” Scott prior to his Biden claim.

“But I sorta lost a lot of respect from what I just heard because he sounded so uneducated, unintelligent and made no sense at all,” said Tacopina, who added that Biden ― and anyone from his Justice Department ― has “absolutely zero to do” with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“So to say that Joe Biden brought this case is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve heard. We know that’s not the case and even Trump’s lawyers know that’s not the case.”

