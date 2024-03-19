Ex-Trump Aide Says This Letitia James Move Would 'Absolutely Devastate' Trump

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday predicted Donald Trump’s response should New York Attorney General Letitia James start seizing his properties, as she has threatened to do if he doesn’t pay the $464 million damages from his civil fraud trial or continues unable to secure the bond to appeal.

There would be particular properties the former president would be more gutted to lose, Grisham told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

“I think if it were to happen, 40 Wall Street is probably the one that he would, I mean, he would hate it. But I think if she tried to seize Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster or Trump Tower even, I mean, those are his babies,” she said.

“You’ve got the Sterling golf course in Virginia. Any of the properties with golf courses, I think, would absolutely devastate him,” Grisham added. “It will be interesting to see what she goes for.”

Trump has until Monday to pay the $464 million in damages from his civil fraud case or secure the bond needed to appeal the ruling. His lawyers revealed earlier Monday that, so far, he’s been unable to secure the bond.

Self-described billionaire Trump’s apparent inability to foot the fee, or secure the bond, would be “very, very hard on his ego,” said Grisham.

“And not just Donald Trump, but the entire family. This is going to hurt them,” she claimed. “It’s going to hurt their egos.”

Watch the interview here:

Related...