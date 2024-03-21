Ex-Trump Aide Says He'd Respond To Bankruptcy In 1 Whining Way: 'I Can Hear It Now'

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Wednesday said she could envision Donald Trump declaring bankruptcy in a bid to stall the seizure of his assets as the former president struggles to meet the bond to appeal the $464 million damages he owes following his civil fraud trial.

CNN’s “OutFront” anchor Erin Burnett noted how the presumptive GOP nominee had “built his entire candidacy, his political career about being this billionaire, successful businessman” and asked Grisham whether he’d be willing to declare bankruptcy so close to the 2024 election, given the negative message it may send to voters. Trump has done so on multiple previous occasions.

“I do,” replied Grisham.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the civil case agonist Trump and his business, can next week begin the process of seizing his assets.

Grisham suggested that “rather than lose Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster, those top three for sure, he would declare bankruptcy.”

Trump will then “lean into it,” she predicted.

Trump needs a lot of money—and fast as a deadline approaches to pay a $464M bond. Bankruptcy could buy him more time. Would he be willing to do it? His former White House press secretary thinks so. pic.twitter.com/j3tFI0p87c — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) March 21, 2024

“Privately, will he like it? No, he’ll hate it,” Grisham said. “But he’ll lean into it and say ‘This is what I was forced to do,’ ‘This is because of the left wing,’ ‘This is because of the New York liberals, they’re doing this to me,’ ‘This is just a business move to protect myself.’”

“I can hear it now,” said Grisham. “He won’t like it personally, but I can absolutely see him doing that.”

Grisham later suggested Trump, if he wins the 2024 election, may be able to reverse the move. A bankruptcy now would be all about stalling the loss of those properties, she added.

