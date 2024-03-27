Ex-teacher from Palm Desert admits to sexual abuse of children, gets 30 years to life

A former teacher from Palm Desert pleaded guilty recently to sexually abusing children and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. His codefendant and former roommate still faces charges.

Devin Lujan, 32, pleaded guilty in February to four felony counts of child cruelty, lewd acts and having sex with a child. Prosecutors say he told one girl that he would buy her a bike if she did not tell anyone that he had forced a sex act on her, and another child told investigators he touched her inappropriately at his home. Investigators reported at the time of Lujan's 2019 arrest that there were believed to be at least four victims.

Lujan was sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison, City News Service reported.

The second defendant, James McCall Anderson, 36, was due in court Tuesday for a procedural hearing, which was rescheduled. He faces two felonies and two misdemeanors for distributing materials harmful to children. He was released on bail after being arrested in 2019.

They had both volunteered at George Washington Charter School in Palm Desert, and Lujan was a teacher at a preschool, Bermuda Dunes Learning Center, according to previous reporting by The Desert Sun.

Prosecutors and investigators have not publicly alleged that any of the children went to the schools where either of the men worked or volunteered. One of the victims was a relative of Anderson, according to an investigator's sworn statement filed in court.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Ex-teacher from Palm Desert admits to sexual abuse of children