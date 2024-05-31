Ex-Summerfest chief Don Smiley was paid more than $15 million during his years running festival

The Big Gig has been very good to Don Smiley.

Since 2004, Smiley, the recently retired head of Summerfest , has been paid more than $15 million to oversee the nonprofit that runs the annual music festival. In 2022 alone, Smiley was paid more than $3.3 million – a sum that was more than triple his 2021 pay of $991,000, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. tax records show.

"This amount seems awfully high for a charity like this," said Laurie Styron, chief executive at CharityWatch, a Chicago-based nonprofit watchdog group. "This is the kind of compensation we see being paid to CEOs of large nonprofit hospitals who are former surgeons or other MDs."

Indeed, Smiley's pay package was big enough to earn him the number five spot on the list of Wisconsin's highest paid non-profit executives compiled by Propublica, a national investigative reporting organization.

Six of the top eight were health care executives. Smiley and Steven Wojciechowski, former Marquette basketball coach, were the only Wisconsin executives not connected to health care to make the 2022 top eight.

Milwaukee World Festival, the nonprofit that runs Summerfest did not make Propublica's list of the 25 largest nonprofits in the state.

Smiley did not return calls for comment this week, and Summerfest did not make any of its executives or other officials available for comment.

Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

In a written statement, the nonprofit said that its executive compensation was evaluated by a Mercer, an international consulting firm. The Mercer evaluation included looking at executives' job responsibilities and pay for executives doing similar work nationwide.

"Ultimately, compensation is integrated into the annual organizational budget, which is approved annually by the full board of directors," the Summerfest statement said.

Smiley's salary rose steadily in years when the festival finished in the black as well as those when it lost money.

When Summerfest was hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Smiley's pay stayed relatively flat.

He was paid nearly $1.2 million in 2019 and nearly $1.3 the following year, when the pandemic arrived and Summerfest was canceled. The figures include salary, bonus and other compensation.

Summerfest lost nearly $25 million from 2020 through 2022. The 2020 cancellation resulted in a $15.3 million loss, and a rescheduled and shortened festival in 2021 lost $112,017.

The losses mounted in 2022 when Summerfest revenue went from $65.4 million in 2021 to $58.8 million the following year − a drop of about 10%. Summerfest reported a $9.3 million loss for the year.

Smiley's compensation dipped to slightly more than $991,000 in 2021 before jumping to $3.3 million in 2022. Summerfest officials declined to disclose his 2023 pay saying it will be listed in public records filed with the IRS later this year.

Total executive compensation went from $1.9 million in 2021 to $5 million in 2022.

Smiley was paid an average of nearly $1.7 million a year throughout his Summerfest career.

Smiley's pay is listed in annual IRS filings by Milwaukee World Festival. The organization tax records are public because it is a nonprofit organization

Debate about Summerfest operations and Smiley's pay is fair game, said Craig Mastantuono, a member of the Milwaukee Board of Harbor Commissioners, which rents space to Summerfest.

He said in a statement that the debate reflects the "unique and indeed successful arrangement and Milwaukee's ownership interest in our lakefront and what happens there."

