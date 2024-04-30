Ex-state police sergeant Robertson gets 3 years in federal prison for OT theft scheme

WORCESTER — A former state police sergeant convicted in December of helping conduct a long-running overtime theft scheme was sentenced to three years in federal prison Tuesday.

William W. Robertson, 62, formerly of Westborough, was given until June 11 to self-report to federal prison after a federal judge in Worcester rejected his request for home confinement.

“He took an oath, and he violated that oath,” U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman said as she handed down her sentence.

Guzman on Friday sentenced Robertson’s former boss, Lt. Daniel Griffin, to five years in prison for his part in the scheme, as well as for separate convictions tied to allegations Griffin defrauded the IRS and a private school by underreporting income.

Prosecutors agreed with Robertson’s lawyer Tuesday that his crimes were not as extensive as Griffin’s, and Guzman remarked that her review of his letters of support show a trooper who for many years served with distinction.

But somewhere along the way, Guzman said, Robertson's service veered into criminal acts that she, against his lawyer’s insinuations, said could not be mostly attributed to Griffin.

