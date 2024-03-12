Ex-Social Studies teacher at local catholic school charged for having sex with former student

A now-former Catholic Central High School teacher is facing multiple counts in connection to having sex with a former student.

Michael McKenna, 62, was indicted Tuesday on six counts of sexual battery, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

Court documents indicated the alleged crimes happened between January 2017 and May 2018 when he was a teacher and the victim was a student.

In a statement sent out Tuesday afternoon, Catholic Central President Mike Raiff said the school was contacted by the Springfield City Police Department regarding the allegations on Tuesday.

“During the conversation, we learned that high school Social Studies teacher Mr. Michael McKenna was indicted on six counts of sexual battery involving a former student,” Raiff said.

He went on to confirm that McKenna had been terminated from his position.

“We are committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation,” Raiff said. “Please know that the safety of our students is, and always will be, of the utmost importance to all of us at Catholic Central. We ask that you keep all parties, including the entire Catholic Central community, in your prayers.”



