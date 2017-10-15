Ex-soccer star Weah headed for presidential run-off in Liberia

George Weah, former soccer player and presidential candidate of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) shows his voter's card at a polling station in Monrovia, Liberia October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Former soccer star George Weah was all but guaranteed a spot in a presidential run-off in Liberia after the elections commission said on Sunday he was leading a first round of voting with 39 percent of votes with 95.6 percent of polling stations counted.

Vice President Joseph Boakai was running in second place with 29.1 percent of a total of more than 1.5 million votes counted so far. Boakai was more than 280,000 votes ahead of the third placed candidate, lawyer Charles Brumskine, on 9.8 percent.

With less than five percent of precincts yet to be counted, it appeared mathematically impossible that the order would change.

"Next time we come here we'll probably be giving you the final results," the commission's chairman Jerome Korkoya told reporters following its brief announcement.

He said turnout based on votes counted so far was 74.52 percent.

A total of 20 candidates competed in Tuesday's first round seeking to succeed Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in what would be Liberia's first democratic transfer of power in more than 70 years.





