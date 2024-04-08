Ex-Simpson professor to plead guilty in husband's murder case, judge says

A former Simpson College professor charged with murdering her husband in 2020 intends to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors, according to new court filings.

Gowun Park, 45, is charged with murder in the death of 41-yearold Sung Woo Nam at the couple's West Des Moines condominium. Police responding to the residence on Feb. 15, 2020, found Nam tied to a chair with his hands and feet bound. One of the cords binding him wrapped around his neck, and the cause of death, according to court documents, was strangulation.

Park, at the time an economics professor at Simpson, reportedly told officers her husband was abusive and had given her permission to tie him up when he became violent.

The case has been working its way through the courts for years. The district court initially ruled multiple police interviews with Park, a Korean immigrant for whom English was a second language, could not be used as evidence against her. The court found that police effectively detained her without advising her of her Miranda rights; continued questioning her after she asked for a lawyer; and implied she would be treated with leniency if she spoke with them.

The Iowa Court of Appeals later partially reversed that decision, and in 2023 the Iowa Supreme Court overturned it entirely, ruling that all the interviews had been legally conducted.

Gowun Park, 41, a Simpson College economics professor accused of killing her husband, appears in court. A new filing says she will plead guilty.

Park's trial was repeatedly scheduled and postponed, most recently for March 18. Another hearing had been set for April 25, but on Thursday, Judge Brad McCall converted that court date to a plea hearing, writing in his order that the parties had informed him they'd reached a plea agreement.

The terms of that deal are not yet publicly available, and Park's attorneys declined to comment. If convicted of first-degree murder, Park faces a mandatory life sentence without parole.

