Ex-Sheriff Mark Brave may face more charges; state wants trial in Strafford County

DOVER — Prosecutors are indicating former Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave may face more charges now that his case is back on a trial track after recent criminal mediation failed to reach an agreement.

Brave is accused of stealing approximately $19,000 in county funds by submitting personal expenses for reimbursement with "fraudulent justifications," and lying to a grand jury about an extramarital affair and his expenditures related to it.

Last week, the state, through Assistant Attorney General Joe Fincham, filed two motions with the court, one to set up a scheduling conference for trial, and the second where the state asked for the case to be returned to Strafford County Superior Court and hinted additional charges could be brought forward.

Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave leaves Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Brave was charged Aug. 17, 2023, and later indicted by a grand jury on one count of Class A felony theft by deception, two counts of Class B felony falsification of physical evidence, and five counts of Class B felony perjury. He has pleaded not guilty.

In his filings seeking a new trial date, Fincham noted Brave's case had been assigned to Rockingham County Superior Court instead of Strafford County Superior Court because of the potential for conflict of interest. In his filing, Fincham said prosecutors no longer feel there is a conflict, requesting the case to be returned to Strafford County.

After the state offered a potential plea agreement that was rejected by Brave, represented by attorney Leif Becker, and after a counteroffer made through Becker was rejected by the state, criminal mediation was set for May 8, in efforts to reach a plea agreement but that effort failed.

Mediation Judge Peter Fauver issued an order stating an intent to plea had to be filed by the defense by May 31, or the case would move to a trial date. No notice was filed with the court.

On May 31, the parties received notice from the court indicating the final pretrial conference would be on July 25, and the trial would occur during the weeks of Aug. 5 and 12.

The state filed the second motion, asking the court to reconsider that notice and asked for the case to be heard in Strafford County Superior Court.

Fincham stated in the filing the process of plea negotiations continues and deadlines for pretrial issues have not been set. The state also said the trial will take three to four weeks, longer than the court notice allowed, and the state needs time to bring in witnesses, including many from out of state.

Also, Fincham in court filings stated prosecutors may seek "superseding indictments" noting the state previously informed the court and defense counsel this could happen if the case goes to trial.

Fincham indicated if the court does not reconsider the notice and its timeframes, the state would have to seek suchindictments during the July terms of the Strafford and Rockingham County grand juries — only weeks before a potential trial.

Becker had not immediately filed a response to Fincham's filings.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Ex-Sheriff Mark Brave may face more charges