Ex-sheriff gets lowered bond in death of toddler

A former Knox County sheriff charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child in a wreck in Wichita County was granted lower bail.

Michael Lloyd Carlson, 64, testified Friday in 78th District Court he could not come up with the $30,000 it would take to arrange his $300,000 bond.

Carlson was jailed on a manslaughter charge on April 22, 2024, in connection with a wreck on May 17, 2023, on U.S. Highway 287 northwest of Electra.

Carlson was still being held Friday evening in the Wichita County Jail, according to online jail records.

According to allegations in affidavits, Carlson was driving at an unreasonable speed at the time of the collision and not looking out for traffic controls.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said traffic was being diverted from the main highway to U.S. Business Highway 287 due to another wreck shutting down the northbound lanes.

Carlson's pickup was traveling in the left northbound lane, and approaching the detour, the pickup had to move into the right-hand lane, according to allegations. The driver didn't see an SUV in the right-hand lane that was stopping because of slowed traffic.

The pickup struck the SUV in the rear, causing it to slam into the utility box trailer of a truck ahead of it.

Two women and two children in the SUV were injured. Aveline Hill, 1, was taken to a Fort Worth hospital where she died the following day.

Carlson, of Truscott, formerly served as a deputy sheriff and sheriff in Knox County.

He was on probation on a deadly conduct charge in Knox County when the wreck occurred. In that incident, Carlson is accused of firing several shots into a camper trailer, wounding one man.

A pair of law enforcement officers testified on Carlson’s behalf as did his wife.

Judge Meredith Kennedy agreed to lower Carlson’s bail to $150,000 on the condition he stay in Knox County and abide by other restrictions.

