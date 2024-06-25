Ex-RNC Spokesperson Spots Telltale Signs Donald Trump Is ‘Concerned’ About Debate

Former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller pointed to two things he thinks show Donald Trump is worried about his upcoming first presidential debate with President Joe Biden, which CNN is hosting Thursday.

Trump and his allies have for months tried to paint Biden as a president who is in cognitive decline and unfit for office but multiple commentators have suggested this week that this could now backfire on the former president because he has set the bar so low for his rival. It’s prompted Trump and his MAGA acolytes to baselessly claim that Biden could be “jacked-up” on performance-enhancing substances when he takes to the lectern in Atlanta.

“I do think that what we can see publicly is that Donald Trump is concerned about how this debate is being framed up as you lead into the debate,” Miller told MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez on Monday.

“That is why he’s doing all the weird stuff about Joe Biden being on drugs,” he suggested.

Miller also highlighted Trump’s claim at the weekend that he didn’t disparage America’s war dead as “suckers” and “losers” during a conversation with his then-chief of staff John Kelly during a trip, when he was president, to France in 2018.

“To me, that also shows he’s worried about the debate,” said Miller. “He’s thinking about what Joe Biden’s attacks might be on him and he’s trying to take the air out of the balloon ahead of time.”

Biden’s campaign has indeed previously flipped Trump’s comments back on him.

“I think there’s a lot of evidence that Trump is concerned about the debate,” said Miller. “How that manifests in his weird mind and whether he’s prepping or not, I’m not sure, but I think we can see plainly that he’s concerned.”

Watch the video here:

