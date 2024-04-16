Ex-RNC Chair Trashes Donald Trump Over Trial In Most Sarcastic Way

Michael Steele, a former chair of the Republican National Committee, pulled no punches with his commentary on Donald Trump’s hush money trial which began Monday.

Steele sarcastically swiped on X (formerly Twitter) that it was “such a proud moment” for the GOP that its presumptive presidential nominee was “sitting in a courtroom on trial for 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records.”

Steele, a longtime critic of Trump, summarized the allegations against the four-times-indicted former president, who is accused of before the 2016 election paying off porn actor Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep quiet about alleged sexual encounters.

Then the Republican grandee sought to clarify, “This case is NOT about the payment but rather about the “catch and kill” scheme — the effort to falsify official records — to conceal his agreement with others in order to coverup the payment from the public and ‘to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election.’”

“So Proud,” Steele sarcastically ended his post.

Such a proud moment for the @GOP. Our nominee for president is sitting in a courtroom on trial for 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records. In 2016, @realDonaldTrump tried to hide from the voting public damaging information about his affairs with a porn star and a… https://t.co/EZ3KbVgO38 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) April 15, 2024

Last week, Steele lamented Trump’s lack of shame and embarrassment which hadn’t dampened his enthusiasm to return to the White House.

Steele also urged the media not to become distracted by the ex-POTUS’ “crazy-behind circus,” saying: “We should be embarrassed as a country right now that we find ourselves with this man as a potential next president.”

Related...