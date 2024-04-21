Ex-RNC Chair Skewers Jesse Watters With Wicked 'Little' Description

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele wasn’t having it with Jesse Watters on Saturday after the Fox News host used his show this past week to go through descriptions of jurors in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

“He’s being a pathetic little tool right now as far as I’m concerned,” said Steele of Watters.

Steele, co-host of MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” took aim at Watters for “literally trying to gin up crap” about jurors during his primetime show on the conservative network.

On Tuesday, Watters read off information about the jurors — whose names have remained anonymous — and suggested that the presumptive GOP presidential nominee wouldn’t be acquitted, The Daily Beast noted.

Steele also pointed to news of a juror being excused this past week after loved ones figured out she had been selected.

“There’s a reason why the judge has made sure these jurors are not known and there’s a reason why, as we’ve seen and talked about, certain jurors are like, ‘You know what, I don’t even want to be apart of this,’” said Steele before turning the conversation over to Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

Jayapal noted that she had to move houses because someone came to her residence with a gun.

“We watched what happened on January 6. We watched the former president incite an insurrection. And so I think that this is the thing the country is in the middle of,” Jayapal said.

She continued, “Those jurors should all have protection immediately. There is no reason why they should not all have immediate protection because I don’t trust the political situation that we’re in.”

The former RNC chair later left the Fox News host a blistering message.

“And by the way, Jesse, you have no idea how this jury is going to rule so just shut the hell up and let it rest,” Steele said.

