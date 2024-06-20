Ex-RNC Chair Picks Apart 'Word Salad' From 'Particularly Unhinged' Trump Rally

Donald Trump held a “particularly unhinged” rally on Tuesday, former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele said as he broke down some of the most bizarre and dishonest tidbits.

“What on earth is wrong with the Republican Party?” Steele said while guest hosting MSNBC’s “ReidOut” on Wednesday.

“The sad state of what was once the Grand Old Party was on full display yesterday when the convicted felon-slash-Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, held a particularly unhinged rally, where he spent 90 minutes, folks, spewing a combination of lies, vitriol and rambling word salad.”

Trump ranted during the rally in Racine, Wisconsin, that he considers his criminal indictments a “great badge of honor,” and claimed he has been indicted more times than the notorious gangster Al Capone.

He also went off on a tangent about sharks, claimed he won Wisconsin in 2020, and asserted that four years ago, “our border was secure, inflation was nowhere to be seen, the world was at peace.”

Steele provided a quick fact check, noting the world was not at peace four years ago, Trump did not win Wisconsin in the last presidential election, and he has not been indicted more times than Al Capone.

“Perhaps even more embarrassing than Trump’s deranged rant,” Steele continued, “is his MAGA cronies pathetic attempts to defend him, creating alternate realities where Trump is actually George Washington and Joe Biden is the convicted felon.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Trump loyalist and former Republican presidential contender, told rally-goers he believes “Donald Trump is the George Washington of our moment.”

Over on Fox News Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) offered the upside-down assertion that “the felon in this election is Joe Biden.”

Trump was convicted on all charges last month in his criminal hush money trial, and faces three additional criminal indictments. He is nonetheless expected to accept the Republican presidential nomination next month.

