Ex-Riverside County sheriff's deputy charged with dealing Adderall, magic mushrooms

A former Riverside County Sheriff's Department correctional deputy has been charged with a felony, accused of dealing the ADHD drug Adderall and a hallucinogenic drug.

The formal charge against Brent Bishop Turnwall comes months after he was arrested, with the sheriff's department saying then that he'd been in possession of a drug and under the influence while inside a county jail, The Press-Enterprise reported in September. At the time, the department didn't specify the drug.

Turnwall, 23, was fired soon after he was arrested near the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, where he worked.

Turnwall and Kristie Ann Turnwall, 52, were both charged with felony possession of a narcotic for sale. Kristie Turnwall faces two such charges, while Brent Turnwall faces one. Charges were filed last week, and the two were due in court to enter pleas, but the hearing was called off.

The two declined to comment when reached separately by phone.

Few details have been released about the circumstances of their alleged crimes, including if the two are related and how. The charging documents, however, did reveal that they are charged with selling Adderall, a stimulant, and psilocybin, a chemical derived from mushrooms taken for their hallucinogenic properties. Court records do not say how much of the two substances they were in possession of.

Two other deputies were charged with crimes late last year. Christian Heidecker recently pleaded guilty to 13 felonies for soliciting sexually graphic material from women he supervised on the sheriff's department's house arrest program. He agreed to accept a five-year prison term as part of the plea, but prosecutors said that's not enough time and they'll object at a court hearing Thursday.

The other deputy, Jorge Oceguera Rocha, is charged with felony counts for possessing and transporting for sale more than 500,000 fentanyl pills. He has pleaded not guilty.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California sheriff's deputy charged with dealing Adderall, psilocybin