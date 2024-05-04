Ex-Rep. Santos asks former colleagues if they would draft expulsion resolution for Cuellar

Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) went after former House colleagues Saturday, asking if they would draft a resolution to expel Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas).

“Hey @RitchieTorres are you going to draft an expulsion resolution for Henry Cuellar? Or is that just for republicans who flip seats?” Santos said in a post on the social platform X directed at Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). “Inquiring minds want to know.”

Back in February of last year, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), alongside Torres and Reps. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), Becca Balint (D-Vt.) and Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.), unveiled a resolution to expel Santos. Santos was expelled from the House later in the year, becoming the sixth lawmaker ever to be pushed from the lower chamber.

“So here’s the thing… is miss thang @RepRobertGarcia going to draft an expulsion resolution for Henry Cuellar?” Santos said in another post on X Saturday. “Inquiring minds want to know.”

Cuellar and his wife were indicted on charges in relation to allegedly taking almost $600,000 in bribes and laundering funds Friday.

An indictment from the Department of Justice (DOJ) discussed payments the Texas Democrat allegedly took by way of an oil company owned by the Azerbaijan government and a Mexican bank.

“The bribe payments were allegedly laundered, pursuant to sham consulting contracts, through a series of front companies and middlemen into shell companies owned by Imelda Cuellar, who performed little to no legitimate work under the contracts,” the DOJ said in a press release on the indictment in the Southern District of Texas.

Cuellar said in a statement by way of his campaign that “both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations.”

“Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas,” he said.

The Hill has reached out to Torres’ and Garcia’s offices.

