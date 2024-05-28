Ex-Prosecutor Names Donald Trump Defense Claim That Will 'Come Back To Bite Them'

Former U.S. Army prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Monday said Donald Trump’s defense team “overplayed its hand in any number of ways” during the former president’s hush money trial.

One instance was particularly egregious, though, Kirschner told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki.

It was Trump attorney Todd Blanche’s insistence that the presumptive GOP presidential nominee “had no sexual encounter” with porn actor Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Trump and Daniels’ alleged affair in 2006, Trump’s alleged bid to buy her silence during the 2016 election and his alleged falsification of business records to cover it up are the focus of the case. Trump denies the claims.

“Boy, is that going to come back to bite them,” predicted Kirschner.

Blanche, in his opening statement, claimed Daniels was paid so that she wouldn’t spread “false, false claims” about Trump. “So her testimony, while salacious, does not matter,” Blanche told the jury.

Psaki agreed it was “such a strange” part of Blanche’s comments.

Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled to begin Tuesday. The jury may begin deliberations on Wednesday.

