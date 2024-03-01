Ex-Prosecutor Explains Why Trump’s Old Business Advice Will Be Flipped On Him At Trial

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann explained why lines from Donald Trump’s business books will be used against the former president by prosecutors in his hush-money trial, which is scheduled to begin on Mar. 25.

Trump’s past written comments about his “hands-on” approach to running his businesses and his frugality will be among four dozen quotes introduced as evidence against him, ABC News reported on Thursday.

Prosecutors will use them to show how Trump wasn’t a hands-off executive who didn’t really know the finer details of his companies, said Weissmann.

The case centers on payoffs that were made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 election to keep quiet over alleged sexual encounters with the then-reality TV personality.

“What they want to show is he is a hands-on boss, that he is frugal, he watches every dime, that’s going to be theory of their case. That’s why these statements are going to be relevant to them,” Weissmann continued.

“Obviously, those are bricks that you use to build a wall […], and the defense will have to figure out how they’re going to attack that,” he added. “But that’s the reason for why those statements are going to be something that the prosecution wants to introduce to help build their case.”

Watch the analysis here:

