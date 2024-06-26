Ex-principal sentenced after hiring friend to kill pregnant teacher girlfriend

A former principal who stole school funds and used the money to hire a friend to murder his pregnant girlfriend was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison.

Jocelyn Peters was 31 weeks pregnant with Cornelius Green's child when she was fatally shot in 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Missouri. She was in bed and working on baby shower invitations when she was killed.

Both Green and his killer friend, 46-year-old Phillip Cutler, were convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire. Cutler was also sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for what the judge called the "most heinous" crime he had seen in his career.

Peters' relationship with Green

Green was a St. Louis middle school principal at the time of the killing, officials said. He was married, but led Peters to believe that he was divorcing his wife.

"Peters did not know about the multiple other women, including at least one who was also being duped by Green into believing they were building a life together," prosecutors wrote in a news release.

This was not Peters' first pregnancy, authorities said. She'd miscarried once before and had terminated another pregnancy at Green's urging. She was determined to keep this baby, who she planned to name Micah Leigh.

"All she ever did was love him," Lacey Peters, the victim's mother, said during Tuesday's hearing. "And she loved that baby so much."

The conspiracy to kill Peters

During Peters' pregnancy, Green researched ways to poison the unborn baby by hiding crushed pills in oatmeal or yogurt, officials said. That plan failed, so Green contacted Cutler — a longtime friend.

He stole money from a school dance team fundraiser to pay Cutler.

"He literally stole from children to pay for killing his own child," Dr. Nicole Conaway, the principal of Mann Elementary when Peters worked there, said in a news release.

Green and Cutler planned the killing over a series of phone calls, officials said. On March 7, 2016, Green sent Cutler a package with $2,500 in cash. Two weeks later on March 21, Cutler arrived in St. Louis.

Green took a train trip to Chicago so that he could establish an alibi, authorities said. He'd given Cutler the keys to his car and to Peters' apartment. Green had also bought potatoes so that Cutler could use one as a silencer.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Missouri shared an image showing the potato purchase. A potato was used as a silencer in the shooting death of Jocelyn Peters. / Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Missouri.

Cutler let himself into Peters' apartment on March 21 and shot her in the eye, officials said. Once he confirmed that Peters was dead, Green bought a ticket back to St. Louis. Green tried to get Peters' mother to "check on her," according to the sentencing memo.

"The depravity of asking a mother to go find Jocelyn's body, knowing she was dead, can't be matched," Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Becker said during Tuesday's hearing.

Peters' mother was unavailable, so Green went to Peters' apartment himself and called 911 to report her death.

That night, Cutler was detained for questioning when he tried to retrieve the car he'd left at the scene. He ate two pieces of paper from a notebook in his pocket after he was told he was being detained.

Officials said Phillip Cutler ate paper from his pocket after he was told he was being detained. / Credit: U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Missouri

Green and Cutler were indicted on March 9, 2022.

"The devastating actions of one depraved individual continue to impact the victims' family, colleagues, friends and young students," St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore said. "We are grateful for the resources provided by the U.S. Attorney's office to help bring closure to this heartbreaking case."

