Ex Preble County school resource officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Apr. 1—A former school resource officer was indicted by a Preble County grand jury for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Mason R. Williams, 26, of Eaton, is facing two counts of sexual battery and one count of tampering with evidence.

He's accused of having a sexual relationship with a student while serving as a school resource officer at National Trail High School. He has been placed on administrative leave, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The Preble County Sheriff's Office, where Williams serves as a deputy, placed him on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. He has been with the sheriff's office since 2019 and was appointed a school resource officer about two years ago, Sheriff Michael Simpson said previously.

The inicident took place on or about Oct. 1 through March 20, accoridng to Preble County Common Pleas Court records.

During a press conference last month, Simpson said the sheriff's office began an internal investigation after school officials notified the department of alleged unprofessional conduct by Williams.

"It was learned that a school resource officer assigned to the National Trail Local Schools was alleged to be involved in a consensual relationship with an 18-year-old student outside of the school setting," Simpson said.

The sheriff noted sexual batery charges were appropriate given the circumstance.

"By being assigned to that school, he's in a position of trust ... much like a teacher or a counselor, so based on (that), it's the appropriate charge," he said.

No other students are believed to have been involved. Anyone who has additional information should reach to the Preble County Sheriff's Office at 937-456-6301.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and the Ohio Attorney General's Office Special Prosecutions Section is prosecuting it.