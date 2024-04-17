Ex-postal carrier admits to stealing mail with cash, gift cards in South Berwick, Eliot

PORTLAND, Maine — A former postal carrier pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge he stole mail containing cash and gift cards from his postal routes in South Berwick and Eliot.

Russell Joaquin, 48, entered the guilty plea in U.S. District Court to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutors alleged Joaquin opened and stole the contents of greeting cards from his route between January and May 2023. He started working for the U.S. Postal Service in June 2022.

According to court documents, authorities became aware of the thefts on May 4, 2023, after Joaquin's ex-wife called South Berwick police. The woman told officers she found open mail in her ex-husband's bedroom that was not addressed to him.

The woman told police her live-in ex-husband worked for the post office. The opened mail included four envelopes containing greeting cards, including one that contained a $50 Hobby Lobby gift card.

Joaquin was placed on leave without pay from his job the same day the call was made.

A special agent for the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General interviewed Joaquin on May 12, 2023.

"During this interview, Joaquin admitted that he had been stealing greeting card mail, as well as cash and gift cards contained therein, since January 2023," special agent Michael Knobloch wrote in an affidavit in support of the criminal charge.

Joaquin, according to court documents, turned over more mail from his home that did not belong to him. He also turned over a Vanilla Visa gift card, a Home Depot gift card, an Amazon gift card, and a McDonald's gift card, all of which he took from opened greeting cards.

Joaquin faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, officials said.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General received assistance from the Berwick Police Department in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Maine postal carrier pleads guilty to mail theft for cash, gift cards