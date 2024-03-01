Ex-Portsmouth officer pays back stolen money. Union responds to 'unfortunate' situation.

PORTSMOUTH — Ex-city police officer Dean Outhouse paid restitution Wednesday to the Portsmouth Police Patrolman’s Union after pleading guilty to embezzling $17,340.02.

The Stratham resident retired from the Portsmouth Police Department in July 2022. In December, he was indicted by a Rockingham County Superior Court grand jury for taking thousands of dollars from the union while serving as its treasurer. He was indicted on a Class B felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Dean Outhouse, a longtime Portsmouth police officer, is seen in 2018. In December 2023, he was charged with embezzling from the Portsmouth Police Patrolman’s Union. On Feb. 28, 2024, a Rockingham County Superior Court judge accepted the terms of Outhouse's plea deal and he made full restitution to the union.

On Wednesday at the Brentwood court, Outhouse pleaded guilty to the charge and the terms of his plea agreement were approved by a county judge, according to the New Hampshire attorney general's office.

Portsmouth police Detective Charley Raizes, elected president of the union last month, reacted to the guilty plea in a prepared statement.

“This entire situation has been unfortunate and disappointing to say the least, but the union is ready to put this behind us and move forward,” he said.

City police Detective Erik Widerstrom was the president of the union at the time of Outhouse’s indictment in December.

“I would like to thank Detective Erik Widerstrom, past president of the PPPU, for his keen attention to detail in discovering Dean’s criminal activity involving the union’s bank account, as well as Investigator Allison Vachon of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office for her diligence in working to get us the outcome we were hoping for,” Raizes added.

Per the terms of his accepted deal, Outhouse was sentenced to a year in the county house of corrections, though he will not serve any of the jail time pending good behavior, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

Outhouse must also surrender all of his law enforcement certifications and cannot seek future employment as a law enforcement officer. He will also be placed on a national registry of decertified officers, as well as the state’s Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, otherwise known as the “Laurie List” of New Hampshire police officers with known misconduct and credibility issues.

In a statement last month, Outhouse’s attorney, James Rosenberg, said toward the end of his client’s career in law enforcement, he struggled with alcohol and depression.

Rosenberg shared a statement on Thursday after Outhouse's plea and sentencing hearing, writing that the former officer is taking full responsibility for his conduct.

"These events arose out of a difficult time in his life when he was working two jobs and struggling personally," Rosenberg said of Outhouse. "When these events were brought to his attention, he worked cooperatively with the attorney general's office to account for his mistake and paid full restitution as part of his plea agreement yesterday."

Outhouse did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The felony theft by unauthorized taking charge was punishable by upwards of 3.5 to 7 years in jail and a maximum $4,000 fine.

The case was investigated by law enforcement officers with the New Hampshire Department of Justice and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Joe Fincham II of the state attorney general’s Public Integrity Unit.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ex-Portsmouth officer pays back stolen money. Union responds.