Ex-Portsmouth officer Aaron Goodwin charged in assault victim says was 'racist' attack

PORTSMOUTH — Former Portsmouth police officer Aaron Goodwin has been charged with simple assault in connection with a Nov. 22 fight at a diner on Fleet Street. The victim, Mamadou Dembele, who works as a bank executive, has publicly called the incident a racist attack.

Goodwin, now 45, of Eliot, Maine, was fired from the Portsmouth Police Department in 2015 after being accused of exercising undue influence to get an elderly woman to leave most of her multi-million-dollar estate to him.

Now he is being charged with simple assault, along with his brother Kevin, 42, of Dundalk, Maryland, and Shannon Goodwin, 37, of Dundalk, Maryland. Aaron Goodwin and Kevin Goodwin are charged with simple assault (Class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (violation). The arrest warrant issued for Shannon Goodwin is for three counts of simple assault (Class A misdemeanors) and disorderly conduct (violation).

Portsmouth police Sgt. Aaron Goodwin is seen during the Geraldine Webber Revocable Living Trust hearing at the 7th Circuit-Probate Division-Dover in spring 2015.

New Hampshire State Police and the Strafford County attorney's office have led the investigation, which initially included the attorney general. Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport previously said the case was handed over to avoid a conflict due to a former employee's connection to the case. City police responded to the incident about 10:30 p.m. the night before Thanksgiving.

"On behalf of the police department, I felt it was best for the investigation and for all parties involved (for it) to be referred to an outside agency, which was why state police handled the investigation," Newport said. He referred comments to state police and the county attorney's office.

Mamadou Dembele said he was victim of 'racist attack'

Will Arvelo speaks in support of Mamadou Dembele, right in red with Portsmouth Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley at his side, during a protest held at the African Burying Ground Memorial Park in Portsmouth Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

"Mamadou is grateful for law enforcement’s diligent work in this case," said Robin Melone, Dembele's attorney, in a prepared statement Friday. "It has been a long wait to see Aaron Goodwin arrested. The arrest is just step one. We will continue to respect that the process takes time, but are fully invested in justice for Mamadou and the community members impacted by Goodwin’s conduct."

Dembele received an outpouring of support in a public rally in Portsmouth following the attack.

Dembele, who is Black and a vice president with Bangor Savings Bank, has said in a prepared statement at that rally that he was assaulted the night of Wednesday, Nov. 22, by a person who used language that made it clear it was a racist attack. He said he did not know the attacker.

Melone previously said she has “no question” the alleged incident was a hate crime against her client.

Dembele has been supported by a coalition of Black and Indigenous People of Color organizations throughout the state, including the New Hampshire Business Alliance for People of Color, the Black Heritage Trail of NH, Seacoast NAACP, Manchester NAACP, the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity, the New England BIPOC Festival and Black Lives Matter New Hampshire.

Will Arvelo, chairperson of the New Hampshire Business Alliance for People of Color, reacted to the charges against the three Goodwins on Friday afternoon.

“I can speak for the coalition of concerned BIPOC (organizations) in New Hampshire that have been following this from the beginning and supporting Mamadou Dembele through the process," Arvelo said in a prepared statement. "We obviously have had concerns about the time it took to get where we are today and we now understand that this was a complicated case. We better understand the process.

"We are happy that this door has been closed to provide some level of relief and validation also to Mamadou Dembele because he was concerned that nothing was going to happen and that he was not being taken seriously in terms of what he knew happened," Arvelo added. "That’s a relief for him. I know that he suffered both physical and emotional harm. We’re very happy that we are where we are today and we’re very appreciative of the efforts of state police, the (attorney general’s) office and the Strafford County prosecutors in terms of bringing it to where we are today. We know this is just the first step in the process but that the folks that committed this assault, their names are out there and we’ll see where it goes from there. Justice still has to go through its process. We will still pay attention to it to make sure justice is rendered.”

Arvelo also commented on how long it took for arrests to be made.

“We say that had that been a Black man attacking a white person, that Black man would have been arrested right then," Arvelo said. "We all believe that. As a community of concerned BIPOC people and organizations, we feel that this was a hate crime. We don’t see it as anything but that. We believe that the evidence will show that that’s what it was.”

What's next for assault suspects

Aaron Goodwin has been arrested on a simple assault charge.

On Friday, Aaron Goodwin voluntarily surrendered, police said. He was released on personal recognizance bail with a court date scheduled for April 22 in Portsmouth District Court. State Police were preparing to take Kevin Goodwin and Shannon Goodwin into custody, they said.

Officers from the Portsmouth Police Department, analysts from the New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center, Troopers from the Maryland State Police and the Strafford County Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation, police said.

All aspects of the incident remain under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident who hasn’t already spoken with investigators is asked to contact Detective Sgt. John S. Kelly at john.s.kelly@dos.nh.gov or (603) 679-3333.

This story will be updated.

