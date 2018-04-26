Ex-Port Authority Honcho Caren Turner Apologizes for Obscenity-Laced Rant at Cops

Turner says she "let me emotions get the better of me."

The former government official slammed for berating cops during a traffic stop is breaking her silence, saying she let her emotions "get the better of me" in the incident that led to her resignation.

The storm of controversy started when Caren Turner's daughter and three of her friends were pulled over in New Jersey for driving with tinted windows.

Mom rushed to the scene to find out what was going on.

Turner quickly revealed that she was a commissioner with The Port Authority, and had been appointed to the position by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The 60-year-old also said she has friends in high places.

“I will be speaking to the chief of police; I will be speaking to the mayor,” she said in video of the incident which occurred on March 31.

The cops appeared to remain calm in the face of her threats.

But once the tape was released, Turner was called "boorish" and "the village idiot,” according to NJ.com.

Turner resigned under pressure from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after dashcam video of the exchange was released.

At a recent meeting of the agency's board, Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said she "clearly and unambiguously" violated the board's code of ethics.

"Commissioner Turner's conduct was outrageous and profoundly disturbing and represented a betrayal of the public trust," he said.

Turner now says she knows she did wrong.

"As a parent, I was upset and uncomfortable with the unfolding events. I let my emotions get the better of me and regret my tone toward the police officers and use of off-color language. For this, I apologize," she said in a statement.

Also, in the statement, which was released by her attorney, she said she did not violate the code of ethics.

“At no point did I violate the Port Authority's Code of Ethics or ask for special treatment for anyone involved, nor did I suggest, in any way, that I would use my position at the Port Authority to affect the outcome of the violations issued to the driver.

"My resignation from the Port Authority is a recognition that this unfortunate incident could and should have been avoided," she added.

