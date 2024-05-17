Ex-police officer charged with official misconduct has brief initial hearing

Former West Lafayette police Officer Jacob Forgey, left, and his attorney, Mason Riley, as they prepare to enter Tippecanoe Superior 4 on Friday, May 17, 2024, for Forgey's initial hearing. A special prosecutor charged Forgey with official misconduct and counterfeiting a search warrant.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ex-West Lafayette police Officer Jake Forgey's initial hearing Friday for charges of official misconduct and counterfeiting a search warrant took roughly the same amount of time as his swearing-in ceremony in June 2022.

Forgey signed the necessary paperwork and skipped the reading of the charges. His attorney, Mason Riley, already entered a plead of not guilty for Forgey. Tippecanoe Superior 4 Judge Matt Sandy assigned Aug. 14 as Forgey's trial date.

And in less than three minutes, the hearing was over, and Forgey remains free on his own recognizance.

Both of the charges against Forgey are Level 6 felonies and carry a sentence ranging between six and 30 months, if convicted.

Earlier this year, police and prosecutors noticed discrepancies between Forgey's written police reports when compared to his body camera video, according to earlier J&C reports. Forgey resigned at the end of February, and as of last month, 51 cases in which Forgey was directly involved have been dismissed merely because he was involved in the investigations.

Forgey's charges accuse him of counterfeiting a search warrant in order to force his way into a fraternity house on Nov. 16, 2023. He was looking for people who had been smoking marijuana on the house's balcony, according to probable cause affidavit filed by Special Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

The people at the frat house, however, refused to allow Forgey and other West Lafayette officers into the house, according to the affidavit. That's when Forgey went to his patrol car, filled out a search warrant form, which he later used to enter the house, according to prosecutors.

The search warrant was not signed or approved by a judge, and Forgey entered the house without the legal authority to be there, according to the affidavit.

