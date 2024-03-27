Ex-Pike County deputy sentenced to prison for beating, pepper spraying restrained inmate

A federal judge in Columbus has sentenced a former Pike County Sheriff’s deputy to more than eight years in prison for brutally beating and pepper spraying a jail inmate who was strapped in a restraint chair in 2019.

Jeremy C. Mooney, 49, was convicted last year in a federal jury trial of two counts of violating a victim’s constitutional rights.

U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus sentenced Mooney on Wednesday to 100 months in federal prison.

During an overnight shift on Nov. 18, 2019, Mooney punched a helpless 27-year-old Thomas Friend 11 times in the face while wearing leather gloves and dragged him around the office headquarters. The violent beating, which lasted more than an hour, was captured on the jail’s surveillance cameras.

Friend was being held at the jail on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Friend allegedly spit on other inmates in a transport van.

“All people in our country have a right to be free from excessive force by law enforcement officers,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division said in a prepared news release. “The Justice Department will continue to aggressively prosecute any law enforcement officer who willfully violates the civil rights of the people they are sworn to protect and serve.”

Kenneth L. Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, also said that “law enforcement officials who abuse their powers like Mooney did will be held accountable.”

“Communities trust in law enforcement officers to uphold the rule of law and, as public servants, they must honor that responsibility, not deprive individuals of their civil rights,” Parker said.

According to federal prosecutors, videos presented at trial showed Mooney dragging Friend outside and pepper spraying him in the face twice — the second time after Friend “writhed in pain” and tipped his chair back onto the ground.

Mooney punched Friend hard enough that he broke his own hand, for which he later attempted to claim workman’s compensation from the county.

A former Pike County Sheriff’s Office supervisor was also charged for failing to intervene. William Stansberry Jr., 47, of Chillicothe, pleaded guilty last July to deprivation of civil rights under color of law and was sentenced on March 5 to six months in prison and three years of supervised release, including six months of house arrest.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ex-Ohio sheriff's deputy sentenced for beating restrained inmate