Ex-Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson charged in bank robbery spree

Former Ohio State University defensive back Marcus Williamson has been indicted on more than 20 felony charges in connection with nine bank robberies in Franklin County.

A Franklin County grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday against a former Ohio State University defensive back charging him with 23 felony counts in connection with nine bank robberies.

Marcus Williamson, 25, faces 17 counts of robbery, six counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft, according to the indictment.

The robberies — all of which occurred at banks — took place on March 7, March 15, March 21, March 29, April 3, April 8, April 10 and April 24, police and court records say.

Columbus police arrested Williamson on April 24 after officers saw him leaving the First Merchants Bank at 5090 N. High St. in North Columbus.

Detectives were already looking into Williamson as a suspect in bank robberies across Franklin County and secured a search warrant to put a tracking device on his vehicle, Det. Brad Thomas testified at a hearing to determine if Williamson should be held without bond.

Thomas said Williamson used the same method in each robbery, which included passing or showing a note to the teller demanding money in $20, $50 and $100 denominations and implying that he had a gun, police said. Williamson wore latex gloves when he committed the robberies, Thomas said.

Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Eileen Paley had set Williamson's bond at $50,000. Williamson has remained in the Franklin County jail since his arrest.

His next court date has not been set, according to court records.

Williamson played defensive back for Ohio State between 2017 and 2021.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ex Ohio State defenseman Marcus Williams charged in bank robbery spree