Ex-Obama Strategist Names ‘Terrible Mistake’ That May Cost Joe Biden The Election

Obama campaign strategist-turned-CNN commentator David Axelrod suggested President Joe Biden’s pride may see him lose the 2024 election to former president and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Axelrod’s warning came during a panel discussion on Biden’s bold claim, during an earlier interview with “Outfront” anchor Erin Burnett, that his administration had “already turned” the U.S. economy around. Burnett, though, had noted “real income when you account for inflation is actually down” since 2021.

It’s “absolutely true” that America has bounced back exceptionally well from the global economic slump caused by the COVID pandemic, admitted Axelrod, adding Biden is “right about that.”

“But that’s not the way people are experiencing the economy,” he argued. “They are experiencing it through the lens of the cost of living. He is a man who’s built his career on empathy, why not lead with the empathy?”

“I think he’s making a terrible mistake,” the longtime Democratic strategist added. “If he doesn’t win this race, it may not be Donald Trump that beats him, it may be his own pride.”

