Ex-North Las Vegas teacher sentenced on sexual misconduct assaulted another child months before, documents say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Court documents reveal new details into a previously undisclosed incident where a North Las Vegas teacher convicted last month of sexual misconduct assaulted another student.

This information comes as five Clark County School District staffers were arrested last week on several charges.

Darryl Lancaster, 58, was convicted on Feb. 28 for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. He only received five years of probation.

But before his arrest in May of 2023, 8 News Now learned Lancaster assaulted a then 10-year-old boy at Jo Mackey Magnet Elementary School, where he was teaching.

Lancaster reached a plea deal with prosecutors last month avoiding prison for lewdness with a child and distribution of visual representation depicting sexual misconduct.

But he’d have to register as a lifetime sex offender.

The judge considered whether to even accept it.

“I was contemplating having as a condition of your probation placing you in the Clark County Detention Center for a period of 364 days as one of the conditions of your probation, I am not going to do that. And the main reason I’m not going to do that is because of the negotiations,” Clark County District Court Judge Jessica Peterson said.

Documents filed last week Wednesday in Clark County District Court shed light on an incident that happened on January 19. 2023, months before his arrest in May on sexual misconduct.

According to court documents, a student at Jo Mackey Magnet School was assaulted after Lancaster bear-hugged and then body-slammed him in class, hurting his right femur.

Lancaster then reportedly dragged the boy by his legs.

Documents showed x-rays came back negative for fractures.

8 News Now learned Lancaster was arrested for the incident but pleaded no contest on July 31 to misconduct in a plea agreement.

Dennis Prince is representing another victim of Lancaster’s in a civil lawsuit.

“Clearly the school administration and principal of that school knew and was aware of this,” Prince said back in January.

Prince’s suit detailed how Lancaster moved to eight different schools over a 20-year span.

CCSD awarded the boy $50,000 for the assault that happened in Jan. of 2023, according to court documents.

8 News Now reached out to CCSD and they declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

