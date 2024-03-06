Ex-Newport firefighter who killed West Warwick hockey player in drunk driving crash sentenced

Alexander Krajewski will serve 12 years in prison for killing 17-year-old Matthew Dennison and seriously wounding his best friend, Kevin MacDonald, in a 2022 car crash.

Under a plea deal, Krajewski pleaded nolo contendere to two counts of driving under the influence with death and serious injury resulting. Additional charges of driving to endanger were dismissed.

“I know that your hearts are broken,” Superior Court Judge Melanie Wilk Thunberg told friends and family members of the two West Warwick hockey players at an emotional sentencing hearing at the McGrath Judicial Complex on Wednesday.

She sentenced Krajewski to 12 years in prison on the first charge, followed by a three-year suspended sentence. He will also concurrently serve five years in prison for the second charge, followed by a five-year suspended sentence.

Upon release, Krajewski will be required to pay a $5,000 fine, give up his drivers’ license for five years, and enroll in a substance abuse program.

Mark Dennison at his son Matthew's gravesite, decorated with hockey sticks and other mementos in 2022.

Victims’ families describe ‘depths of hell’

Family members, friends and supporters in hockey jerseys and green “Matt’s Militia” t-shirts packed the courtroom on Wednesday, spilling out into the standing-room-only vestibule and lining the halls.

Krajewski, 32, wept as the teenagers' relatives and former hockey coach took turns expressing their outrage and grief.

“You’ve never even apologized,” Elizabeth McCarty, MacDonald’s grandmother, told him. “You took someone’s child away and you never apologized.”

Matthew Dennison's father Mark Dennison addresses media after Alexander Krajewski's 2022 arraignment, with Matt's mother, Brenda Dennison, and sister, Katie, by his side.

Brenda Dennison, Matthew’s mother, described her son as someone who “always had a way of finding his own joy” and drew people in with his sense of humor and natural charisma.

She recounted, in painful detail, receiving the phone call that changed her life and spending 27 days by Matthew’s side as he clung to life in the hospital.

“I have been to the depths of hell and I have hit rock bottom,” she said.

Dennison recalled that her son had been months away from high school graduation and senior prom, and excitedly making plans for the future.

Instead of witnessing those milestones, the family found themselves shopping for caskets, she said. Matthew’s girlfriend visited the graveyard in her prom dress and left his boutonniere on his grave.

“I have come to terms with the fact that a piece of me will be missing as long as I live,” his sister, Katie Dennison, told the court.

Kristine Bouthillier, MacDonald’s mother, described how her son had been irreparably changed by the crash that killed his best friend and left him in critical condition.

“Although he survived, the Kevin that left that afternoon has never come home,” she said.

MacDonald chose not to testify, but got up and stood by his mother’s side as she broke down in sobs on the stand. He quietly rubbed her back and held her hand for the duration of her testimony.

Defendant described as ‘amazing human being’

Patrick O’Connor, who identified himself as Krajewski’s longtime best friend, also spoke at the hearing.

He described the defendant as “an amazing human being” who “really faced a lot of trauma in his life” and “made a very bad choice.”

“He’s someone who really just wants to help people,” he said of the former Newport firefighter.

Reading from a prepared statement, Krajewski apologized to the victims’ families and told them that he hates himself for his actions.

“If I could trade my life to stop that from happening, I would,” he said. “I want you to know that I have not had a drink of alcohol since.”

Mark Dennison, Matthew’s father, said that his family’s grief was the equivalent of a life sentence.

“We will be the ones to suffer until we die,” he said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Alexander Krajewski sentenced in crash that killed Matthew Dennison