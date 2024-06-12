Ex-Newberg superintendent returns during money crisis

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Newberg School District reels from an unexpected budget hole this year and a significant budget shortfall for next year, Superintendent Dr. Stephen Phillips will be on leave for at least the next few months.

But at a meeting Tuesday night, the board announced former Newberg Superintendent Dr. Paula Radich will step in immediately to try and avert the crises facing the district.

Phillips called out sick for a critical budget meeting last week and was also absent from another crucial meeting on Monday.

Outside the board meeting Tuesday, parents were seen protesting, holding signs calling for the board to fire Phillips over the monumental financial issues that recently surfaced.

At the same time, four former district employees have filed complaints against Superintendent Phillips, according to the Oregon Bureau of Labor Statistics. The bureau confirmed the allegations revolve around the superintendent creating a hostile work environment.

Board members and parents shared a sense of relief that Radich is now coming back to help — at no cost.

Newberg board members were emotional. One was even brought to tears apologizing for the impact of the job cuts.

And parent Irene Dunlop seemed to speak for many.

“There was a lot of worry, concern and angst about where the money went and why we’re in this position and we’re not getting clear answers and transparency from the current district office administration, so I think everyone is relived to have an acting superintendent who is somebody who has proven herself trustworthy,” Dunlop said.

As for the budget, the board approved a draft budget Monday night. which included cuts to educational resources, teachers and staff. They’ll seek more input on it, and tentatively adopt the budget on June 24.

