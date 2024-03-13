Ex-Mount Vernon baseball coach gets 10 years in prison for sexual activity with teen

A former Mount Vernon youth baseball coach was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for sexual activity with a teenage boy.

Robert Pope pleaded guilty last year, admitting that he enticed the boy — a former player who he reconnected with on the social media app Grindr — into a sexual relationship, exchanging naked photos of each other and meeting for sexual activity.

The minimum sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Nelson Roman will run at the same time as a 4-year state prison term Pope received after pleading guilty to criminal sex act in 2022 in Westchester County Court. That prosecution related to the same conduct as in the federal case.

Pope expressed remorse in court and in a letter that was among those sent to the judge by relatives and others seeking leniency.

"Words cannot express how sorry I am to the victim, and sorry for all the harm that I brought to the victim, the victim’s family, my own family, and anyone else that might have been affected by my actions," Pope wrote.

He said he knows that his conviction will keep him from doing work that he loved. He cited his leadership of Bible study classes in jail while awaiting sentencing and his attendance of chaplaincy courses, and noted he intends to pursue pastoral work to help others like him avoid criminal activity.

His lawyer, Benjamin Gold, detailed a troubled upbringing for Pope, one of 13 siblings. He had been living mostly on his own since he was a teenager at Mount Vernon High School, when his mother kicked him out when he informed her he was bisexual.

Gold told how Pope always resisted the lure of selling drugs, instead supporting himself at times as a male prostitute. He emphasized that Pope was not a pedophile.

"He didn’t lure a child — instead, he found a child who was interested in meeting up," Gold wrote in a sentencing memo. "Of course, this was wrong and Mr. Pope deserves to be punished as children cannot consent to sexual encounters, but a sentence greater than ten-years of incarceration is more than necessary for this particular case."

Prosecutors had requested a 12-year prison term, the same as recommended by probation. They acknowledged that details of Pope's upbringing provided appropriate mitigation to the sentencing guidelines that called for between 15 and 19 years. But they said that the fact Pope was a youth baseball coach and had coached the victim "(made) Pope's criminal conduct even more serious and disturbing."

Roman was required to consider the guidelines but was not bound by them.

Pope was a volunteer assistant coach for the Mount Vernon High School baseball team and coached for several years in youth baseball programs in the city, including co-founding a non-profit program to help keep kids off the streets.

He was arrested in June 2021 when the victim's mother showed police her son's communications with Pope and said she suspected they were engaged in sexual activity. Cell phone records and an interview with the boy revealed that they had met up for sexual contact in the fall of 2020 and in April 2021.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ex-Mount Vernon coach Robert Pope gets 10 years for sex acts with teen