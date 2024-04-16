Ex-Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, wife charged with embezzlement, conspiracy

LANSING — Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield embezzled public and private funds to support a lavish lifestyle of fine dining, ritzy hotels and trips to exotic locations, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday in announcing felony charges against the former GOP leader and his wife Stephanie.

Chatfield is charged in East Lansing district court with 13 embezzlement, conspiracy and larceny counts, Nessel said at a news conference. His wife, who allegedly assisted with improperly charging personal family expenses to a nonprofit organization called the Peninsula Fund, also faces embezzlement and conspiracy charges, Nessel said.

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering

The most serious charge is a 20-year felony.

Though an investigation into financial crimes continues, Nessel said an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against a family member has been closed without charges.

Two of Chatfield's top aides also face charges for allegedly conducting a criminal enterprise while working for Chatfield that included embezzling funds from nonprofits and campaign committees.

About two years ago, the Michigan State Police launched an investigation into Chatfield after his brother's wife, Rebekah Chatfield, told local law enforcement in late 2021 the former speaker sexually assaulted her for years, starting when she was approximately 15 years old. She said they began when she was a student and Lee Chatfield was a teacher at a small private religious school run by his father in Northern Michigan. The Attorney General's office began assisting state police with the probe which expanded to investigate allegations of campaign finance violations.

Michigan attorney General Dana Nessel announces charges against former house speaker Lee Chatfield and wife Stephanie, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Lansing.

Mary Chartier, Chatfield's lawyer, has previously said that Chatfield had a consensual affair with his sister-in-law but did not commit any crimes. She has repeatedly expressed confidence that an objective review of the facts would not result in charges against her client.

When Democratic lawmakers were in the minority in the state House last legislative session, they made repeated calls to set up a special committee to launch an internal review of Chatfield's conduct in office. Toward the end of 2022, then-House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, said his team tried to pursue a third-party investigation of Chatfield but was told by Nessel's office to hit pause. Former Minority Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, said there was still more Republican lawmakers could have done and that GOP leaders stymied a possible probe into ethical violations by Chatfield.

Nessel took the opportunity to call for tougher campaign finance and nonprofit laws. "This is the predictable product of the dark money culture we have here in Lansing," she said

