Ex-mayor Jasiel Correia wants out of prison; Robin Murphy gets parole: Top stories

Manny Papoula, the former Durfee High School and Boston College basketball player who gave much of his time and a good deal of his money to help others, died recently at age 80. He not only established and funded scholarships, he performed other labors of love throughout a life of service.

What was your favorite day at Lincoln Park? We want you to share your memories with us.

Jack Teixeira, of North Dighton, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman stationed on Cape Cod accused of leaking classified Pentagon information on Discord, could face a trial by court-martial. During a Tuesday hearing at Hanscom Air Force Base, Air Force prosecutors urged a military hearing officer to make that recommendation. The preliminary hearing officer will review the evidence and determine whether probable cause exists to support charges against Teixeira, according to an Air Force spokesperson.

Brayton Point LLC is offering to reach a plea deal with the town of Somerset over a criminal complaint pending in Fall River District Court. Lawyers for the town and for Brayton Point were in court Tuesday, but the case is still pending, and the offer will now go before the Somerset Board of Selectmen.

Phil Strangolagalli is the head coach of the first-ever boys lacrosse team at Somerset Berkley Regional High School. His passion for the game runs deep, and he's optimistic about the journey going forward.

Imprisoned former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II filed a motion Thursday with a Boston federal judge seeking to reduce his prison sentence, claiming that his defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, attempted to extort money from him and take a 20% portion of ownership of Correia's now-defunct app company SnoOwl.

“He’s a liar,” said an impassioned Reddington, a highly revered defense attorney in the region. “And by the way, 20% of nothing is nothing.”

Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia, left, seen here with defense attorney Kevin Reddington outside the federal courthouse in Boston in October 2020.

The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted so-called “satanic cult” murderer Robin Murphy release from prison.

This decision came nine weeks after the 61-year-old Fall River woman made her case to be free once again, related to the triple murders that occurred in 1979 and 1980.

Here's what led the parole board to make the decision.

Steve Winarski, the former Durfee state champion softball head coach, has had a new field named for him at Durfee.

The retired Hilltoppers coach was honored with a dedication ceremony this past week.

Steve Winarski hugs Diman coach Cathie Noversa during Tuesday's field dedication May 14, 2024.

Winarski was humble, in light of the honor.

“I just drove the bus. The kids did all the hard work,” he said.

The Jerry Lawton Memorial Plaza pocket park on South Main Street could soon see a much-needed renovation.

Mayor Paul Coogan earmarked $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to upgrade the park, which is noted in the city’s downtown redevelopment plan.

A contract has been awarded to Century Paving.

Jerry Lawton Memorial Plaza pocket park is primed for a renovation.

Here are the plans for the pocket park.

Joe Feitelberg, civic leader and insurance entrepreneur, died on May 10 while in hospice care in Lincoln. He was 89.

The U.S. Navy veteran spearheaded the drive to bring the USS Massachusetts battleship to Fall River and was president of the USS Massachusetts Memorial Committee (Battleship Cove) for 10 years.

That effort was just one in a life dedicated to community enrichment and engagement.

