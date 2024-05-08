Ex-Marion Sheriff Don Moreland will be inducted into state law enforcement hall of fame

Mention the name Don Moreland to anyone connected with the Marion County law enforcement community, and the first thing he or she would do is to promptly correct the person, saying, "It's Sheriff Don Moreland."

That statement would be followed by the following words, in no particular order: integrity, class act, mentor, best sheriff this county has ever seen, leader, man of his word, and so on.

Moreland's legacy extends beyond the Marion County Sheriff's Office, where he's the agency's longest serving sheriff.

Throughout his decades of law enforcement service to the community, the former sheriff has received many accolades and awards. Moreland's latest honor will be on May 18 when he's inducted in the Florida Law Enforcement Officers' Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Tallahassee FDLE officials said four others will be part of the induction program.

"It's a great honor. This touches me," Moreland said by phone in an interview with a Star Banner reporter. "When your peers recognize you, it makes it better."

Moreland's nomination

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the hall of fame was created in October 2014 "to recognize and honor law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line for the safety and protection of Florida’s citizens and visitors through their works, service and exemplary accomplishments."

The website lists criteria for the nomination process. Final approval rests with the governor and Florida Cabinet.

Sheriff Billy Woods nominated Moreland. Woods said the decision was easy because Moreland is someone he has always admired. He said Moreland's accomplishments are tremendous, and his tenure as sheriff was extraordinary. The sheriff points to Moreland embracing and introducing technology, as well as implementing the K-9 program.

"He always showed exceptional leadership. Don Moreland will always be my sheriff," Woods said.

Moreland said he's grateful Woods thought that much about him to nominate him.

Woods and Chief Deputy Robert Douglas went to Moreland's home last month to tell him the news.

Hired by Moreland in 1976, Douglas said Moreland is the "best example of a law enforcement officer" who "never asked you to do something he wouldn't do."

"Follow his lead, and you'll be successful," Douglas said.

All about Don Moreland

In his 20 years as sheriff (1972 to 1992) Moreland saw many employees move to other career and agencies. To date, there have been three circuit judges, one state attorney, three sheriffs and four police chiefs from Moreland's extended leadership tree.

"I've worked with a lot of great people," Moreland said.

Moreland said he was hired by Sheriff F.L. McGehee in his front yard in 1957. Prior to his stint as a sheriff's deputy, Moreland worked at the Ocala Police Department in 1956, and spent time in the U.S. Navy. He was born in a small Georgia town whose population was approximately 5,000 people.

Incidentally, McGehee's son, Arthur Lee McGehee, is also in the hall of fame. McGehee, who died in 2000, was inducted in 2022. McGehee was Ocala's police chief for 20 years. McGehee's mother, Agnes, was sheriff after her husband.

With the MCSO, Moreland worked his way through the ranks and attended the FBI National Academy. Elected in 1972 at age 37, Moreland was the youngest sheriff in recent history.

Under Moreland's watch, retired Maj. Patty Lumpkin was the first female deputy on the road. When Moreland was sheriff, Black deputies only took calls for the Black district. Moreland changed that and arranged for all deputies sto answer calls anywhere in the county.

Moreland was responsible for introducing the aviation unit, fleet maintenance and accreditation for the department and the jail.

When Moreland was defeated in his 1992 re-election bid, then-U.S. Sen. Bob Graham nominated Mooreland to be the U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Florida. The area includes Orlando and Tampa.

Moreland said Graham interviewed him at Orlando International Airport. President Bill Clinton agreed with the nomination and Moreland had a nine-year career as a U.S. Marshal.

Serving under Moreland

In retirement, Moreland remains active. He drives around and goes out to eat. When he was sheriff, Moreland said, his wife of 43 years, Anita, was his biggest supporter, right-hand person and a better politician than him. His wife has since passed away.

"I've had a wonderful career and loved working with people," said the 89-year-old Moreland.

Former Chief Deputy Towles Bigelow, who has been in law enforcement for almost 51 years, said Moreland is deserving of a spot in the hall of fame.

"I can't say enough good things about him. We worked together at the department in 1961," he said.

Bigelow, whose uncle, Doug Willis, was sheriff until Moreland defeated him in 1972, said Moreland modernized the agency, was progressive, and took a small agency to the top.

Dennis Strow, who was hired by Willis in 1971, left, but returned to the department under Moreland in 1973, said Moreland is "an impeccable leader."

"He's so ethical. He's most deserving of this honor," said Strow, former Williston police chief.

