Ex-manager Stephen Wade filed $100M claim against Topeka. City won't say how it was handled

City of Topeka leaders have determined what they do with a $100 million claim made against the city isn't public information.

Former city manager Stephen Wade filed a $100 million claim in November against Topeka’s city government, saying he was fired because of a mental health disorder.

A city spokeswoman said the claim was false and the city would defend itself. Kansas law gave the city until March 14 to respond, or Wade’s claim would be considered denied.

When the deadline passed, city officials declined to comment on whether they responded or what their response may have been, saying that isn't public information.

If the city settled, it couldn't have given Wade more than $35,000. That's because city ordinance requires approval by the mayor and council — who can only take such official actions in a public meeting — for the city to pay out amounts more than that amount.

Stephen Wade shakes hands with city council members after they voted in September 2022 to name him city manager.

Conflict between manager and city

After working for 10 months as the city manager, Wade was fired in July of last year. The city council unanimously voted to fire him but didn't disclose the reasoning.

Wade, who was publisher of The Capital-Journal from 2018-2020, had been on a leave of absence since June 6, prior to the termination of his city contract.

In an interview with The Capital-Journal weeks after his termination, Wade disclosed his struggles with mental health. Wade disclosed he asked for a leave of absence after an attempted suicide, so he could receive mental health treatment.

When the request was approved, Wade was also informed by the city council about a pending investigation.

In Wade's legal claim, it states he was wrongfully fired because of his mental health issues and if the city didn't pay the $100 million, which is larger than the entire personnel budget for 2024, he may sue.

Former city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker then said Wade was fired because of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, which was a violation of his contract and city personnel policies.

The city denied open records request

The Capital-Journal requested the city's decision on whether they'd pay the $100 million to Wade after the deadline to respond had passed. The city declined and told the newspaper to submit a Kansas Open Records Request.

On March 14, The Capital-Journal submitted an open records request asking for any and all email communications involving Topeka city employees related to Wade's claim seeking $100 million.

The Kansas Open Records Act requires government agencies to respond within three business days to an open record request.

That same day, the city informed The Capital-Journal it received the request. On March 19, the city said it anticipated being able to provide The Capital-Journal the information by March 26.

On March 26, the city told The Capital-Journal the IT department would need more time. One day later, the city informed The Capital-Journal it couldn't provide any of the information under an exception to KORA for attorney-client confidentiality.

When The Capital-Journal asked if the city could provide redacted documents, the city said no.

The Capital-Journal reached out to Wade for comment. He declined, saying there were no updates to be given.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Deadline passes for Topeka to respond or deny $100M claim; city mum