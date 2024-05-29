Ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs working at Nevada Governor’s Mansion while serving prison sentence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is working at the Nevada Governor’s Mansion in Carson City while serving his 3-to-10-year prison sentence, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Ruggs, 25, was sentenced on Aug. 9, 2023, after pleading guilty to driving drunk at 156 mph and crashing into a car killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. The crash happened in November 2021. Prosecutors had said Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit.

Ruggs is serving his sentence at Stewart Conservation Camp in northern Nevada, a facility which houses minimum custody and community trustee inmates. Ruggs is classified as a “community trustee,” according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. In that job, community trustees work for government offices making $2.50 an hour.

Community trustee inmates “represent a limited potential to misbehave and represent a low risk to escape while assigned to employment within the community,” according to the department. They are assigned to jobs in buildings and grounds work, parks and recreation, and the Governor’s Mansion which includes cleaning, groundwork and help with events.

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs plead guilty to driving his car drunk before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Approximately four inmates are assigned to the Governor’s Mansion, according to the department.

Ruggs began serving his sentence at the High Desert State Prison northwest of Las Vegas, records showed. The prison, the largest in the department, is a 45-minute drive northwest of Las Vegas. He was later transferred to Stewart Conservation Camp last September.

Ruggs, who was initially charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and possession of a firearm while under the influence, accepted a plea deal last May.

Ruggs is up for parole in August 2026. He is eligible for credit for time served as part of his work program, the spokesperson said.

